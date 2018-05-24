Senior Business Analyst

– Consult with business to identify business information requirements

– Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development, with a specific focus on the data required to enable the proposed business solution

– Analyse, decompose and model relevant business data requirements in the form of conceptual and logical data models and data definitions

– Administration, planning and organizing of data analysis work to ensure successful and on time delivery

– Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation in terms of data acquisition, processing and reporting

– Work with the systems analysts and database designers to ensure that they have a complete understanding of the data structures and information requirements, and verify that the technical implementation of the data management capability satisfies the stated business requirement

– Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing

– Investigate production incidents and change requests to identify solutions and work with development team to implement solutions

– Provide support and collaborate with project management, change management, training, design, development and testing competencies

– Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies

– Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and retail distribution environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes

– Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Degree related to commerce, analysis or information systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech or B.Eng

– Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst, with a focus on data modeling and data administration

– Understand the use of data modeling methodologies and tools e.g. Class modelling, entity relationship modelling, information cluster analysis, star schema design

– Experience in workshop facilitation and communication with stakeholders both internal and external and at different levels of the organization

– Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology advantageous

– Experience with working in an agile environment as part of a scrum team will be advantageous

– Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous

– Experience in broker-based insurance distribution advantageous

COMPETENCIES

– Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

– Relating and networking

– Analysing analytical thinking

– Applying expertise and technology

– Achieving personal work goals and objectives

– Understanding of high level systems architecture

ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

– Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

– Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style

– Thorough knowledge and understanding of business, data and technology environments

– Effective communication skills, both written and verbal

– Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external

– High confidence, self-driven individual who can remain calm and focused under pressure

– Ability to manage own workload and timelines

– Facilitation of workshops, decision-making and actions to enable teams to agree next steps

– Ability to effectively deal with conflict situations

– Ability to be organized while working in a complex, fast-paced and dynamic environment

– Ability to work independently and collaboratively

– Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completion

