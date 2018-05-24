Senior Business Analyst

– Consult with business to identify business information requirements
– Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development, with a specific focus on the data required to enable the proposed business solution
– Analyse, decompose and model relevant business data requirements in the form of conceptual and logical data models and data definitions
– Administration, planning and organizing of data analysis work to ensure successful and on time delivery
– Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation in terms of data acquisition, processing and reporting
– Work with the systems analysts and database designers to ensure that they have a complete understanding of the data structures and information requirements, and verify that the technical implementation of the data management capability satisfies the stated business requirement
– Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing
– Investigate production incidents and change requests to identify solutions and work with development team to implement solutions
– Provide support and collaborate with project management, change management, training, design, development and testing competencies
– Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies
– Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and retail distribution environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes
– Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
– Degree related to commerce, analysis or information systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech or B.Eng
– Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst, with a focus on data modeling and data administration
– Understand the use of data modeling methodologies and tools e.g. Class modelling, entity relationship modelling, information cluster analysis, star schema design
– Experience in workshop facilitation and communication with stakeholders both internal and external and at different levels of the organization
– Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology advantageous
– Experience with working in an agile environment as part of a scrum team will be advantageous
– Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous
– Experience in broker-based insurance distribution advantageous
COMPETENCIES
– Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
– Relating and networking
– Analysing analytical thinking
– Applying expertise and technology
– Achieving personal work goals and objectives
– Understanding of high level systems architecture
ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
– Strong analytical and problem-solving ability
– Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style
– Thorough knowledge and understanding of business, data and technology environments
– Effective communication skills, both written and verbal
– Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external
– High confidence, self-driven individual who can remain calm and focused under pressure
– Ability to manage own workload and timelines
– Facilitation of workshops, decision-making and actions to enable teams to agree next steps
– Ability to effectively deal with conflict situations
– Ability to be organized while working in a complex, fast-paced and dynamic environment
– Ability to work independently and collaboratively
– Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completion