Senior Developer

Port Elizabeth

My client is seeking to employ a Senior Developer to join their company.

The ideal candidate needs to be a strong developer. The person needs to think, breath and live for writing great codes. The person needs to have a passion to do things correctly the first time and be a little bit of a perfectionist.

Must have technology experience / skills

– ASP.NET MVC

– jQuery

– Bootstrap

– JavaScript

– MSSQL

– ORM frameworks (either NHibernate / Entity Framework / LLBLGen Pro etc.)

– Design principle implementations i.e. factory pattern, hub-spoke pattern, IOC etc.

– 4 – 5 years’ experience

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NDDeveloper

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

