We view our client as one of the top digital organisations in South Africa, who provide marketing and support services to millions ofclients across the globe. They are based in very trendy and upmarket offices in Century City, Cape Town. A multi billion-dollar global giant in their field, they are able to attract the very best talent in South Africa, and retain them.

They are currently looking for a Senior Web Developer to join their team.

The Senior Web Developer will form a vital part of a team of Web Developers who are responsible for creating responsive websites that facilitates a great user experience. The Senior Web Developer will be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Solutions Architect and Team Lead, will provide guidance to the other Developers. This candidate will report to the Team Lead.

Duties will include, but not limited to:

Primary Duties

– Design, implementation and maintenance of websites according to architectural guidelines

– Successfully implementing new features within existing website and frameworks

– Some level of back-end development may be required Engage with Product Owners and Team Lead on proposing solutions that have a direct impact on product delivery

– Engage with QA team to ensure code quality and guidelines are achieved

– Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands

– Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements

Support to Team

– Transfer of business and technical knowledge to the greater Team

– Technical guidance and mentoring of Developers

Support to Team Lead and Solutions Architect

– Assist in enforcing Agile and Scrum methodology in the teams

– Assist in code reviews

– Assist in coordinating Pair Programming

– Assist in implementation of best practices, coding standards and relevant methodologies

Requirements

– A minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience

– Relevant degree/ diploma

– Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

– Experience in working with agile Teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

– Firm grasp of Angular OR React

– Development experience in Microsoft technologies advantageous

– Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages advantageous

– Be able to work alongside Backend Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications advantageous

– Software: ASP.NET, MVC and C# ,JavaScript Frameworks, i.e. Front-End Frameworks, HTML5, CSS3, SASS / LESS, JQuery/Typescript, Visual Studio, TFS / Git, MongoDB advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position