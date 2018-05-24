SEO/UX Specialist
Career role opportunity in CTN (CBD) or JHB (Subs) for a talented SEO/UX specialist looking to work with a brilliant national agency-side business in their Data Analytics division, with a wonderful working culture.
COMPETENCIES/SKILLS:
– Microsoft word
– Microsoft Excel
– Microsoft PowerPoint and keynote (when necessary)
– Email etiquette and management
– Intimate knowledge of Google Analytics
– Intimate knowledge of Google Tag Manager
ESSENTIAL SKILLS:
– 3+ years of experience
– Sample work to showcase your skill set
– Fast learner and constantly looking to expand the service offerings;
– No compromise on attention to detail
– Ability to work collaboratively with teams and inspire confidence
– Experience with UX best practices, strategy and research
– Analytical mind and knowledge on formulating testing hypothesis
As the Optimisation/UX specialist, you’ll be responsible for:
– Delivery of monthly reports
– Monitoring heat maps and page videos
– Sending error reports when necessary
– Uploading articles to clients’ pages
– Delivery of monthly crawl issue reports
– Updates to UX clients on polls, surveys and pop up banners.
Get in touch withyour CV / Portfolio for a rewarding Career move in 2018 with a dynamic business and wonderful working culture.