SharePoint Administrator

Are you available immediately and have 5 years' experience as a SharePoint Administrator? Don't look any further, work in the buzzing City Bowl for 6 Months and get great exposure. Qualification:MatricMCITP: SharePoint Administrator 2010CompTIA Security+ Skills & Experience: MS SharePoint 2007 or 2010 installation experienceSQL administration and troubleshooting experience Job Description:Your key responsibilities would be:Maintaining the SharePoint database.Contribute to new solutions as well as enhancing functionality of workflows.Ensure that the scanner solution, which is used with SharePoint is working condition.

