Systems Analyst

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
To ensure that the company’s systems and business processes incorporate industry standards and best practices; and to provide business process and technology support to users.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
– Support of existing business processes and technology
– Research and propose new developments and changes to business process and technology as per business requirement
– Business Process design – functional and technical specifications
– Management of system changes (incl. testing and implementation, development of system material, facilitation of training workshops)
– User support – and problem analysis
– System analysis and documentation
– Project Management