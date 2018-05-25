Application Support Analyst

Technical work responsibilities:
– Software Support and Maintenance- through working knowledge in the application of:
– Installation, configuration and upgrading of existing systems
– Assisting and handling user calls
– Setup and maintain documentation and standards
– Ensure documents are reviewed as per schedule
– Prepare systems and documents for auditing purposes
– Action and rectify audit findings
– Implement and maintain application security (users and roles, assign privileges)
– Perform application tuning and performance monitoring
– Plan, design and implement changes
– Work as part of a team and provide 24×7 support when required
– Perform general technical trouble shooting and give consultation to development teams
– Interface with VendorsManufacturers for technical support.
– Patch Management and Version Control
– Ability to troubleshoot and do fault finding
– Ability to query Microsoft SQL database
– Deliver within projects as per requirements, objectives and deadlines
Core work outputs:
– Resolving incidents within SLA
– Effective customer service
– Effective system maintenance
– Maintaining applications
– Advanced System / Application / Instrument installation and integration
– Effective problem-solving methodologies
– Responsible for all Software and Database backups where required
– Meeting with stakeholders and customers (Office, Sites, and Out of Town).
– Work and deliver under pressure.
– Creating Documentation (I.e. Dataflow, Process Flow diagrams)
Qualification:
– Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields – B.Tech or BSc (Beneficial)
– Diploma qualification in IT or related fields – N.Dip
– Completed Grade 12
Experience:
– 3 – 4 years in IT
– Microsoft Desktop Operating System
– Microsoft Server Operations Systems
– Microsoft OfficeUnderstanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware
– Attend relevant training (of the shelve software)
– Effective communication skills
– Systems Analysis skills
– Microsoft SQL
– SSRS
– C#
– WPF