Civil Project Manager

A well-established Property Developer is in search of a Civil Project Manager to lead their projects as well as the professional team. Oversee the development of estates and ensure the specific civil service requirements are met. Qualification:BTech in Civil Engineering Skills & Experience: Design of civil services within residential and commercial projectsDesign town planning layouts in relation with civil engineering requirementsPrepare site development plansStrong management backgroundManage and co-ordinate a professional teamGood communication skillsAbility to handle budgets and financesSite supervisionMinimum 5 years' experience

