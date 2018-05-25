Contracts / Project Manager

About the position

The position is offered by South Africa’s leading designer, manufacturer and installer of fast-track insulated panel solutions, temperature controlled environments and prefabricated structures based in Cape Town.

Specific responsibilities of the position will include:

– Primary responsibility for planning, communication and implementing assigned projects

– Preparation of method statements, detailed site drawings and programmes

– Responsible for managing projects and achieving all aspects of the agreed upon quality / performance, schedule and cost goals including profitability

– Prepare and gain approval of a detailed multi – functional project plan that achieves timing goals with the appropriate level of risk management

– Identify and resolve any potential deviations from the approved project plan. Manage the critical path to achieve agreed upon milestones on time.

– Communicate program status, issues and actions / escalations as necessary. Chair project meetings and document decisions. Maintain project documentation including processing of variations

– Lead the ongoing development of internal support systems to sustain aggressive growth in project revenue

– Act as liaison between all functions to provide a complete product, based upon customer requirements

– Identify risks and develop plans to minimize risks. Provide contingency planning for projects.

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Preferred candidates will have the following:

– Minimum of five years’ experience in a project management role (within the construction environment)

– Proven leadership experience

– Record of success in previous positions for critical projects / programmes

– Demonstrated competence / project management skills

– Effective negotiation and conflict management skills with ability to interact both internally and externally

– Strong customer service, interpersonal and organizational skills

– Excellent written, oral and presentation and communication skills

– Proficiency in Microsoft Project, Excel, Word and Outlook

– Relevant tertiary qualification

Desired work experience

2-5 years

Desired Education level and Accreditation

BSC Mech Eng

ECSA

Please send you CV and copies of your qualifications to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position