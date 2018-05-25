Enterprise data insight at VeeamON

VeeamON Forum Africa, Veeam’s annual local flagship event, will take place on 30 May 2018.

This year, the company will focus on the market trends and key challenges facing enterprise data, such as hyper-criticality, hyper-growth and hyper-sprawl, and will share best practices on the solutions that can help businesses meet these challenges while achieving high availability for all applications and data.

Gartner and the IDC have estimated that the hyper-availability market will reach $30-billion through 2021, demonstrating the importance for local businesses to adapt their data strategies to be cognisant of the need for being hyper-available.

Among the speakers at VeeamON Forum Africa are Gregg Petersen, vice-president: MEA; Kate Mollett, regional manager: Africa South at Veeam; Michael Cade, evangelist: technical product marketing; and Mike Resseler, director: product management at Veeam.

The event is open to end users only. For more information contact egengan@idc.com