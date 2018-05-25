Front End Developer

Angular / React Developers working on the front end of systems. Possibility of working from home 3 days a week! Sounds exciting? Call me! Qualification:Tertiary qualification will be an advantage Skills & Experience: Worked with RESTful servicesAngular / Ember / VueJS / ReactCSS / Less / SassWork with a graphics / product design tools to match the build to the designjQueryUsed to building front-end based on designs, specs and guidance from the design teamHigh attention to detail when matching design to buildNeed:Quality assurance practices using Test Driven Development or Behaviour Driven Development, code reviews experience Job Description:Testing Quality is very important to the company, and in this role, through automated testing strive to keep the quality of their systems as high as possible.Work with huge sets of data.Lean Project Management.A deep understanding of JavaScript as a language and its usage.The potential for learning and working in another language like Java, C#, Python or Scala.

