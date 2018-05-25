Java Developer

Do you have passion for Java and want to work with the latest tech in a machine learning environment? There are guys that put together the hardware and guys that integrate the software and guys that write the software. Qualification:University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic EngineeringMasters a huge advantage Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 or more years of applicable work experienceJava backend development experience, preferably Java 8 with Spring / HibernateSQL databaseWeb Development experience (preferably AngularJS)Experience with test automation, e.g. JUnit, TDDKnowledge of Agile software development processes would be a bonus Job Description:Mid-level Senior Enterprise Software Developer. Software design and development. Personality and aptitude to take responsibility for significant modules of the system. Interfacing to clients. Willing and able to learn and gain experience and share the learning with colleagues. Open to drawing on those around them. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027535.

Learn more/Apply for this position