Junior IT Developer

Our client is looking to appoint a Junior IT Developer to work with their existing IT team – this would be a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about IT and the IT Industry.The successful candidate should be:

A logical thinker

An “IT-lover”

Qualifications: (Qualification essential and non-negotiable)

Grade 12: Mathematics and Accounting subjects passed

Tertiary qualification: IT Diploma or Degree preferred

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years IT Programming Industry experience

PHP

MySQL

HTML

JavaScript

CSS

The successful candidate will be subject to aptitude tests and the remuneration will be negotiable according to experience and qualifications.Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

