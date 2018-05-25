LG adds AI to G7

LG Electronics has introduced its latest premium smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ, focusing on bringing useful and convenient AI features to the fundamental consumer smartphone experience.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform, the LG G7 ThinQ offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage to run even the most demanding tasks and apps with ease. Equipped with a stunning 6.1-inch Super Bright Display the LG G7 ThinQ remains perfectly sized to be used with one hand.

Sporting a new design aesthetic for the G series, the polished metal rim gives the LG G7 ThinQ a sleeker, more refined look, complemented by Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back for enhanced durability. Rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, the LG G7 ThinQ is also awarded MIL-STD 810 c certification having been subjected to a range of extreme temperature and environment tests, designed by the US military to evaluate the performance of equipment in harsh conditions.

The LG G7 ThinQ has an 8MP camera up front rendering clear and natural selfies, with two 16MP cameras at the back that deliver higher resolution photos with more detail as well as a Super Wide Angle configuration. LG’s signature wide angle camera now captures lifelike landscapes.

LG has evolved its signature camera offering by including AI functionality. The AI CAM offers 19 shooting modes for even more intelligence-optimised shots and users can also improve their photos further by choosing from an additional three effect options should the AI CAM recommendation not suit their taste.

Low-light photography on the LG G7 ThinQ is taken to a whole new level with the new Super Bright Camera, capturing images that are up to four times brighter than typical photos shot in dim light. Through the combination of pixel binning and software processing, the AI algorithm adjusts the camera settings automatically when shooting in low light.

LG has added features that make photography on the LG G7 ThinQ even more enjoyable. Live Photo Mode records one second before and after the shutter is pressed for snippets of unexpected moments or expressions that would normally be missed. Stickers uses face recognition to generate fun 2D and 3D overlays such as sunglasses and headbands that can be viewed directly on the display.

New to the G series is Portrait Mode, which generates professional looking shots with out-of-focus backgrounds. This bokeh effect can be generated using both front and rear standard lenses as well as the rear Super Wide Angle lens, giving shutterbugs even more creative options.

LG G7 ThinQ offers consumers further AI functionality with the inclusion of Google Lens features. Google Lens is a new way to search using the latest in AI and computer vision. Convenience is now in your hands with Google Assistant and Google Photos, allowing you to access more information on objects such as landmarks, plants, animals, books as well as identify text or simply visit websites, add business cards to contacts, events to your calendar or look up an item on a restaurant menu.

Located just below the volume keys is a button that launches the AI functionality. LG delivers convenient simplicity as a single tap of this button will launch the Google Assistant while two quick taps will launch Google Lens. Users can also hold down the button to start talking to the Google Assistant without the repetition of the OK Google command.

With Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) and the highly-sensitive ThinQ microphone, the Google Assistant can recognise voice commands from up to five meters away. SFFVR is able to separate commands from background noise, making the LG G7 ThinQ a great alternative to a home AI speaker even when the TV is on. LG customer commands for the Google Assistant have been increased in the LG G7 ThinQ so users can get even more stuff done with their voice alone.

The LG G7 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display, sporting a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio. Powered by LG’s leading M+ LCD technology, the Super Bright Display can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1 000 nit, displaying 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Depending on the type of content, the display can be set to six different viewing modes: Auto, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game and Expert. In Auto mode, the phone automatically analyses the content of games or photos and optimizes the display and power consumption. The user can fine tune the image even further by adjusting the screen temperature and RGB levels individually.

The smartphone’s New Second Screen allows the user to change the FullVision settings to a more familiar screen shape with one continues smooth edge at the top of the display. In addition, the colours of the notification bar can be customised for a more personal effect.

The LG G7 ThinQ offers premium audio innovations that remains unmatched in the industry. Available for the first time in the LG G7 ThinQ, the Boombox Speaker utilizes the internal space of the handset as a resonance chamber to deliver double the bass of conventional smartphones for a powerful “boombox” sound without the need for external speakers. When placed on a solid surface or box, the smartphone utilises its resonance chamber as a woofer to amplify the bass effect even more.

The LG G7 ThinQ is also the first smartphone to offer DTS:X 3D with 7.1 channel surround sound that delivers cinematic audio on the go and brings a sense of realism to your listening experience. Carrying on the heritage of LG’s focus on great smartphone sound, the LG G7 ThinQ is equipped with 32 Bit Quad DAC enhanced playback ensuring crisp, clear and loud sound that is as close as possible to the original recording.

“The LG G7 ThinQ is strongly focused on the fundamentals and its launch marks a new chapter for our company,” says Deon Prinsloo, GM: mobile communication at LG Electronics SA. “Through the combination of personalised and useful AI functionalities with meaningful smartphone features, this is LG’s most convenient and in the moment smartphone yet.”