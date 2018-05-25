SA Express confirms CAA grounding

SA Express confirms that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has suspended the airline’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) as well as the certification for an Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO).

The SACAA finding relates, among others, to the safety management processes within the airline.

“Passenger safety remains our top priority and our 24-year safety record reflects this. We are therefore working closely with the SACAA to address the issues highlighted by them,” says Matsietsi Mokholo, acting CEO of SA Express.

The audit co-incided with the introduction of a stabilisation programme at the airline, which has undergone significant leadership changes over the last twelve months. The next few days will see the SA Express leadership team, as well as Minister Pravin Gordhan’s Intervention Team, share the stabilisation plans with the SACAA.

SA Express will, in line with the airline’s compensation policy, accommodate passengers on other airlines and refund tickets. The airline is working to ensure the least amount of inconvenience for all their customers.

“SA Express promises to aid our travelers as much as possible and to keep them up-to date with the latest information regarding their flight changes. Should customers experience any problems they can access the latest information on our website (www.flyexpress.aero) or visit the company’s social media pages, all under the handle of @Flysaexpress.”

Passengers with any questions and concerns can call 011 978 2355/5096/6384 from 6am to 11pm, to speak with a company representative.