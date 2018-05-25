SAP FICO Consultant

Principal Accountabilities:

Functional Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of changes within the SAP S4/HANA ERP.

Extensive Solution Manager experience to drive changes through various environments

Applying SAP Best Practices, facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials (focus on FICO Controlling – Cost Center Accounting, Profit Center Accounting, Product Costing, Profitability Analysis, Project System, Results Analysis, Unsettled Costs, Month End Close, Overhead assessment and settlement.)

Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements

Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements

Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.

Design, customize, configure and testing of FI/CO modules.

Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions.

Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting: investigate, analyse, and solve software problems.

Document functional designs, test cases and results.

Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements

Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects

Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.

Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required

Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to more junior members

Look for and deliver improvement opportunities in business systems

Application support and training of end users (limited and targeted)

Cooperating with consultants from other modules such as MM, PM, PP and PS

Key Challenges: Delivering initiatives and milestones within agreed timeframes and to the required quality requirements.

Manage the scope changes within your domain of expertise.

Ensuring stakeholders and management are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of initiatives

Managing resources across multiple geographies.