Senior Business Analyst

Are you looking to play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change? Work for a prestigious division within one of SA’s biggest Financial Service Providers. Qualification:MatricHonours Degree in ITOrBusiness DiplomaOrCertificate in Business Analysis Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industryOutstanding presentation, verbal and written skillsUnderstand the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and exposure to various development Methodologies Job Description:Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value. Therefore, you should have a firm grasp of business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units and systems. Your goal should be simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team and explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams and facilitating group workshops and meetings when required. SDLC knowledge should be utilised when implementing, testing and deploying solutions to the business problems. Naturally this role also requires the building of relationships with all key stakeholders, this includes business owners, product managers, development teams, trainers and users. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SHAWN PAYNE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027543.

