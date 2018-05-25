Senior PHP Developer

A highly progressive and innovative organization with a financial-technology focus is looking for an experienced PHP Developer to manage and develop robust back-end code while integrating existing front-end elements. If you enjoy working on the latest technologies within a work schedule that suits your personal needs, then this is the opportunity for you! Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years robust back-end PHP development experienceUnderstanding of front-end technologiesExperience with T-SQL Job Description:This exciting opportunity calls for a talented PHP Developer to integrate existing front-end technologies with robust back-end code to optimize end-user experience. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027538.

Learn more/Apply for this position