Senior PHP Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An online gaming company in Cape Town is looking for a Senior PHP Software Developer to join their team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification and 5+ years development experience OR 8+ years development experience.

Experience in developing in agile teams.

Experience with the iGaming industry and multiple South African languages are preferred but not mandatory.

Should have experience and skills with the following technologies: Angular / TypeScript Node.js Golang PHP MySQL Elasticsearch Redis React RabbitMQ Apache Kafka Ansible Docker Vagrant Nginx Jenkins Git



COMMENTS:

