Dev Ops Engineer

A Dynamic IT Company is seeking a Dev Ops Engineer

Requirements

– 3 years solid work related C# / Java development experience in the workplace

– Programming certification required

– Microsoft Windows Desktop experience

– Relevant IT qualification

– Good Object Orientation Experience is essential

– Experience working in an Agile development environment

– Object Orientated Languages required

– C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL

– Exposure to Programming and Scripting

– Knowledge of Debugging software

– DB Visualizer and Visual Studio Experience

– Python Experience beneficial

