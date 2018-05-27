Software Developer (AI/Robotics)

Intermediate .NET Developer – Cape Town – R 50 000

Become part of the revolution that is Robotics/AI!

You will be crafting Intelligent Process Automation by combining RPA, Machine Learning and AI in a quality driven environment working with intelligent people who are passionate about what they do.

The ideal candidate will have the opportunity to grow their current experience in software development, systems analys, business analysis, application consulting and process engineering.

Perks:

– Work from home (4/5 days)

– Working with and developing cutting edge solutions

– Flexi Hours

Responsibilities will include:

– Solution Design

– Solution Documentation

– Technical Architecture

– Design, build and test complex automation processes

– Data conversion, interfacing activities

Requirements:

– Degree (IT/ Engineering/ Computer Science)

– 3 to 5 years’ experience using C#.NEt, SQL, ASP.NET MVC

– Operational and business process redisign experience is advantageous

– Experience/understanding of Python is advantageous

– Mentorship/Leadership skills

If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity: (email address) / (contact number)

