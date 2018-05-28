BI Specialist (SAP BI Required) (2105)

Role Description:

BI Specialist (SAP BI Required)

Permanent

EE

Cape Town CBD

A large Enterprise is looking for a skilled BI Specialist to join their team. The BI specialist will form part of the finance division and will have the following Key Accountabilities:

BI Systems Support

Provide and support of all BI systems and solutions that meet business needs for daily, monthly and annual reporting and application of upgrades, patching, monitoring and tuning thus ensuring that all systems meet the agreed business requirements and SLA’s

BI Consulting, Development & Implementation

Develop and implement BI systems and solutions; MIS, decision support, business reports, scorecards, and dashboards that meet defined business requirements by means of the systems development lifecycle and appropriate project methodology (Agile or Waterfall) to time, cost and quality requirements for the business

BI Data Modelling & Analysis

Provide BI data sourcing, data modelling, ETL, information and predictive analysis and support to the business by providing data analytics, data mining, data science and business and information insight that aid in revenue generation, cost management and business decision making

Process Improvement

Identify opportunities for IT process and system improvement through the continuous review of the current as-is environment and removing wasteful and unnecessary activities thus ensuring that all systems and processes are running optimally

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

NQF Level 7 (Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems/ Business Science or Commerce)

Statistics Certification OR as an Undergraduate Module

ITIL Certification

5 years SAP BI (BW & Business Objects) with 3years experience in BI & ETL tools and 2 years ASAP and/or SDLC

Nice to haves (but not an absolute requirement):

SAP BI certification

Scripting Language

SAP functional module knowledge

Business experience in at least one functional area

1 year using Agile methodology

Contact: Liesl.deBruyn@eoh.com

