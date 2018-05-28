C# Developer

An agile approach to software development with weekly sprints and deployments. Our developers work in small teams, building an open, diverse and collaborative work environment. Searching for highly motivated team players who want to make a difference and be part of building a unique game-changing platform.

Technology set:

 C#

 ASP.NET

 AWS: AWS Lamda, SES, SQS, SNS, S3, EC2, IAM, Route53, Cloudwatch, Cloudtrain,

Cloudfront

 MS SQL

 jQuery

 Javascript

 Json

 Angular

 Decoupled Micro Services

 Serverless architecture

 .NET core

 Node.js

What we’re looking for in a developer:

 C#, ASP.NET, and SQL experience is critical

 Conceptual understanding of AWS architecture and decoupled Micro Services is required

 Node.js, jQuery and Javascript experience would be advantageous

 Exceptional problem-solving skills essential

 Scrum and sprint experience

Soft skills requirements:

 Fast-paced work ethic

 Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables

 Open to learning

 Good communication skills

 Ability to collaborate and work with others in small teams

 Ability to mentor junior staff is key

Experience:

At least 5 years’ work experience

