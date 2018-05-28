C# Developer
An agile approach to software development with weekly sprints and deployments. Our developers work in small teams, building an open, diverse and collaborative work environment. Searching for highly motivated team players who want to make a difference and be part of building a unique game-changing platform.
Technology set:
C#
ASP.NET
AWS: AWS Lamda, SES, SQS, SNS, S3, EC2, IAM, Route53, Cloudwatch, Cloudtrain,
Cloudfront
MS SQL
jQuery
Javascript
Json
Angular
Decoupled Micro Services
Serverless architecture
.NET core
Node.js
What we’re looking for in a developer:
C#, ASP.NET, and SQL experience is critical
Conceptual understanding of AWS architecture and decoupled Micro Services is required
Node.js, jQuery and Javascript experience would be advantageous
Exceptional problem-solving skills essential
Scrum and sprint experience
Soft skills requirements:
Fast-paced work ethic
Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables
Open to learning
Good communication skills
Ability to collaborate and work with others in small teams
Ability to mentor junior staff is key
Experience:
At least 5 years’ work experience