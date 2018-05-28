Developer .NET C#
Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving
Business acumen
Process and organisational thinking
Adaptability to change
Willingness to take ownership and accountability
Ability to self-learn new technical skills and / or technologies
Minimum requirements:
Minimum 3 years’ proven development experience
Experience in the following development languages:
SQL (T-SQL, 3+ years)
C# (3+ years)
Windows Services (multi-threaded)
Web Service
.Net Framework
IIS
OO Development Methodologies
An understanding of SOA
Skills
WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
Powershell
UML
Must have detailed knowledge of:
IT systems development processes (SDLC)
Application development
Standards and governance
Testing practices
Knowledge:
Ideal:
UML
Systems analysis and design
System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)