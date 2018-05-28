DevOps Engineer
Responsible for ensuring application deployments to AWS and Data Centers are performed reliably and repeatedly through the use of advanced scripting and tools. Ensure optimal application performance and functional monitoring as well as upgrade management. You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver solutions to our global clients.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Preparation of Dev, QA and Production environments using AWS and local DC’s
Release management (DEV/QA/PROD)
Develop scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments
Testing of Software services (e.g. APIs) and infrastructure during deployment
Resolve technical PROD, QA and Dev environment issues
Building a technical knowledgebase of solutions
Investigate and address availability, performance and capacity issues.
Ensures the client solution build, deployment and enhancements are delivered on time.
Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)
System administration (Linux and Windows servers)
Patch and upgrade management to servers, bought products and developed products
Configuration Management
Functional monitoring
REQUIREMENTS
AWS products and tools
Python
Ansible
MySQL
Java
Jenkins or similar build server
System monitoring tools (e.g. Graphite, New Relic, Mint)
Linux
Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
Qualifications
IT/ related Bachelor & degree or Diploma
Certifications in tools listed above would be advantageous
Min 5 years in a similar role
Skills & Characteristics
A keen learner
Highly self-motivated, team player.
Logical with a passion for solving problems
Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills
Customer service orientation
Demonstrated ability to remain self-motivated
Process & Delivery driven
Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure