Functional Analyst – Digital Transformation
May 28, 2018
Qualifications:
|Essential:
- Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified
Desirable:
- Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience:
|Essential:
- Experience in functional analytics (3-5 years)
- Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) (3 + years)
- Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (3-5+ years)
Desirable:
- SAP- Hybris or Cloud for Customer (C4C) (3-5 years)
- Experience in Retail (3-5 years)
Knowledge:
|Essential:
- Understanding of eCommerce, preferably SAP Hybris (1-3 years)
- Understanding of cloud technology (1-3 years)
- Working as a functional analyst (3-5 years)
Desirable:
- Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years)
