Functional Analyst – Digital Transformation

May 28, 2018

Qualifications:

Essential:

  • Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Desirable:

  • Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

Essential:

  • Experience in functional analytics (3-5 years
  • Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) (3 + years)
  • Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (3-5+ years)

Desirable:

  • SAP- Hybris or Cloud for Customer (C4C) (3-5 years)
  • Experience in Retail (3-5 years)

Knowledge:

Essential:

  • Understanding of eCommerce, preferably SAP Hybris (1-3 years)
  • Understanding of cloud technology (1-3 years)
  • Working as a functional analyst (3-5 years)

Desirable:

  • Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years)

Skills:

  • See knowledge

Job objectives:

  • Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.
  • Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
  • Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.
  • To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.
  • Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.

Competencies Required:

Essential:

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Working with People
  • Relating and Networking
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Desirable:

  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to

