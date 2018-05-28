Integration key to improving our mining future

Visualisation and technology-integration are key themes for mining IT and software developers and they are not surprisingly continue to be the most talked about from a mine management and reporting point of view, collaboration and partnering are two hot themes that continue to be driven throughout the industry.

Micromine Pitram strategy manager Gareth Dean said collaboration with industry and clients gives us the certainty that Pitram is “effective and delivers many ongoing benefits within the mine environment”.

An integration mature product, Pitram is agnostic and can talk to almost any system. MICROMINE identified the need to be able to collaborate with multiple partners, and as such developed, Pitram Restful Integration Services (PRIS) allows third party software application to submit and retrieve Pitram information without having to directly access the Pitram database. Based on current, industry standard integration technology, PRIS allows an organisation to incorporate Pitram data into their Enterprise information systems.

“These types of integrations provide management and personnel with a more complete and comprehensive understanding of a site and its mine activities,” Dean says.

Pitram also has enhanced 3D visualisation and we integrate to tagging and positioning systems to provide control room operators with “near real-time visual information”, reducing reliance on radio communication.

“Through a rich visualisation interface, a highly detailed 3D map of the mine site can be displayed and manipulated. Operators can see equipment and personnel locations without the need for a radio or other manual location reporting methods. Load and dump events can be automatically triggered by a configurable rules engine,” Dean adds.

By utilising integrations across communication platforms, Pitram greatly reduces call volumes across the radio network. Through automatically transmitting key data from equipment, personal and operations, the automated solution revolutionises the mine control room, providing an adaptable user interface for low-level data entry roles as well as for higher-level administrators and in-shift mine managers.

Pitram is configurable to suit a range of mine operational needs while its versatility extends to data capture and integration methods that mean it can operate with or without a central control room. Pitram can be integrated with OEM and third-party hardware and software to gain access to operational data such as equipment health, loader utilisation, and proximity detection.

Pitram’s materials management capabilities enables users to improve tracking of tonnes and grades from source to the ROM pad or mill. Stockpile levels can be monitored, and their composition reported on at a glance, assisting with more accurate blending plans for the mill. Reconciliation functionality is also said to allow quick completion of end-of-month mass balance of tonnes and grades from the mill back to primary locations.

“Pitram’s surface fleet management capabilities have also been enhanced through the provision of high precision machine guidance. Equipment operators will be able to perform activities such as drilling, excavation and loading more precisely, lowering dilution, avoiding equipment damage and ensuring objectives are achieved more efficiently” adds Dean.

Pitram enables mining operations to get ahead of the game and optimise their key mining activities. Utilising the latest technology, automated data capture minimises disruption to primary activities, provides near 100% data accuracy, automated task management, integrated shift planning and can provide live information short interval control for in-shift decision-making. Greater control allows sites to increase production, reduce costs, and improve safety and business intelligence.