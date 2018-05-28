Intermediary Product Owner / Business Analyst

Our client based in Cape Town, CBD is currently looking for excellent Analysts who are deep thinkers, who can manage a team, understand the difference between nice-to-haves and must-haves and how to prioritize work accordingly.Our client uses Agile-Methodologies to build software, their culture will suit individuals who are self-motivated and are able to self-manage.Requirements:
- At least 3 years experience in either a Product Owner or Business Analyst role.
- Experience in analyses and solutions design for software products.
- Familiarity with Agile Methodologies favorable.
- Contact Centre knowledge advantageous.
- FTI Business Analyst Diploma Favourable.
Duties:
- Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the Contact Centre industry.
- Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team.
- Analysing features from the roadmap in depth.
- Running collaboration sessionwith your team to determine UI/UX sessions.
- Converting the analysis into stories (must haves, nice-to-haves, and should have).
- Testing features.
