A company that has globally known clients, and a proven growth structure are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer!
This company, provides career progression structures that allows a developer to work with multiple tech stacks and a variety of industries.
As an Intermediate Full Stack Developer
- Developing new features and products on engaging projects for clients.
- Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies
- Performing on project schedules
- Utilize different technologies and integration solutions
- Enabling project delivery
Education: Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Design techniques
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
The position offers :
- Flexible working hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Pension!
- Annual salary reviews!
- Pizza days!
- Growth Structure!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to or call me on
I look forward to speaking!