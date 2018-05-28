Intermediate Full Stack Developer

A company that has globally known clients, and a proven growth structure are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer!

This company, provides career progression structures that allows a developer to work with multiple tech stacks and a variety of industries.

As an Intermediate Full Stack Developer

  • Developing new features and products on engaging projects for clients.
  • Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Utilize different technologies and integration solutions
  • Enabling project delivery

Education: Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • NET
  • Design techniques
  • Angular
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

  • Flexible working hours!
  • Medical Aid!
  • Pension!
  • Annual salary reviews!
  • Pizza days!
  • Growth Structure!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

