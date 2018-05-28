Intermediate Full Stack Developer

A company that has globally known clients, and a proven growth structure are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer!

This company, provides career progression structures that allows a developer to work with multiple tech stacks and a variety of industries.

As an Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Developing new features and products on engaging projects for clients.

Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies

Performing on project schedules

Utilize different technologies and integration solutions

Enabling project delivery

Education: Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Design techniques

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

Flexible working hours!

Medical Aid!

Pension!

Annual salary reviews!

Pizza days!

Growth Structure!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

