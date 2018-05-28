Intermediate – Senior Developer (.NET)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our PE based client that concentrates on conventional software to provides trades and individuals with spot-on applications that assimilate business processes to provide one complete system is looking to employ an Intermediate – Senior Developer (.Net) to their team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Work in an agile development environment.

Design and develop web applications using .NET technologies, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript with Microsoft SQL Server backend, Entity Framework and LINQ.

Perform maintenance on existing code.

Perform programming and software design tasks with minimal supervision.

Be involved in ad-hoc projects that are not limited to the technologies listed in this document.

Mentor and grow junior team members (when necessary).

Applicable Degree, Diploma or Microsoft Certifications.

Knowledge of various development methodologies.

Minimum requirements 3 to 5 years software development experience.

Must be proficient in the following skills: Strong .NET and MVC development experience (C#). Web Development in the following areas: ASP.NET; Bootstrap; HTML5; JavaScript; jQuery; CSS3; JSON; Web Services; Web API.



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all appli

