ENVIRONMENT: A leading investment group seeks a highly talented IT Project Manager to be focussed on a roadmap of change projects involving Risk & Performance tech platforms and associated tools and applications. The ideal candidate will require an Honours Degree or equivalent in the fields of Finance/Business/Computing, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role and be skilled in applications including: thinkFolio, FactSet, Bloomberg, Netik, Statpro. You must also have SQL, an understanding of data architecture and the development life-cycle, framework, methodologies and implementation. DUTIES: Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes and tools.

Take ownership of projects and manage resources and delivery.

Communicate project progress via required reporting packs.

Ensure that solutions conform Enterprise Architectural standards, compliance and standards at all times.

Co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements.

Ensure that delivered solutions follow the correct procedure for production support handover.

Drive business adoption of new processes and tools.

Assist the Investment Solutions and Investment Support teams with other initiatives as and when required.

NOTE: The project management role in a small team requires the individual to get to a sufficient level of detail with business therefore some business analysis skills are also key to this role. Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into specifications. Effectively communicate business specifications to intern

