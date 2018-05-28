Our client based in Cape Town, CBD is looking for enthusiastic, passionate and technically strong Java Developers to join their team.As a Senior Java Developer, you will be responsible for Java/Java EE Application development and will also provide expertise throughout the entire SDLC from analysis, design, testing, and implementation of high-quality software solutions.Responsibilities:
- Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance.
- Contribute to all phases of the systems development lifecycle.
- Write well designed, testable, and efficient code.
- Ensure the designs are in compliance with specifications.
- Prepare and produce releases of software components.
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.
Desired skills and experience:
- 5 years software development experience.
- 5 years development and delivery experience with Java.
- 5 years development and delivery with the Spring Framework.
- Hands on experience in designing, developing and implementing applications using Java EE platforms.
- Great OO skills, including strong design patterns knowledge.
- Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment.
- Experience with Domain Driven Design and Behaviour Driven Development.
- Knowledge and experience with software best practices like test driven development and continuous integration.
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Database, SQL, and ORM technologies.
- Experience with NoSQL databases such as MongoDB.
- Experience building RESTful web services.
- Experience using Apache Tomcat, XML, and JSON.
