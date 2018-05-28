Java Developer

Our client based in Cape Town, CBD is looking for enthusiastic, passionate and technically strong Java Developers to join their team.As a Senior Java Developer, you will be responsible for Java/Java EE Application development and will also provide expertise throughout the entire SDLC from analysis, design, testing, and implementation of high-quality software solutions.Responsibilities:

Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance.

Contribute to all phases of the systems development lifecycle.

Write well designed, testable, and efficient code.

Ensure the designs are in compliance with specifications.

Prepare and produce releases of software components.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Desired skills and experience:

5 years software development experience.

5 years development and delivery experience with Java.

5 years development and delivery with the Spring Framework.

Hands on experience in designing, developing and implementing applications using Java EE platforms.

Great OO skills, including strong design patterns knowledge.

Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment.

Experience with Domain Driven Design and Behaviour Driven Development.

Knowledge and experience with software best practices like test driven development and continuous integration.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Database, SQL, and ORM technologies.

Experience with NoSQL databases such as MongoDB.

Experience building RESTful web services.

Experience using Apache Tomcat, XML, and JSON.

