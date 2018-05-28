MID LEVEL DEVELOPER

The Job Specifications

We are looking for highly motivated team players who want to make a difference and be part of building a unique game-changing platform business.

What we’re looking for in a developer:

– C#, ASP.NET and SQL experience.

– js, jQuery and Javascript experience would be advantageous.

– Conceptual understanding of AWS architecture and decoupled Micro Services would be beneficial.

– Evidence of strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

– Scrum and sprint experience beneficial.Requirements:

– Recruiting junior and mid-level software developers with at least 3 years’ work experience.

– AWS experience.

Requirements

– Diploma/degree in the relevant field.

Soft skills requirements:

– Self-starter who takes ownership

– Outcomes orientated

– Fast-paced work ethic

– Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables

– Strong self-learning orientation

– Good communication skills

– Team player who enjoys collaborating with others

