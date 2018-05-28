Role Description: Mobile developer – (Web and Native)
Hartbeespoort Dam area
Permanent position
We are looking for an individual with 3 years?? or more experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (iOS, Android, PhoneGap).
We are recruiting an ??all-rounder? in Mobile Application Developer, someone with the ability to conceptualize and research mobile application solutions and who can produce awesome mobile apps!Skills and Experience: Qualifications and experience required :
Matric plus IT Degree/Diploma (Degree will get preference)
? Mobile Product Management (from mobile website through to application UXD and UID).
? Minimum of 3+ years?? experience in Web Design and Application Development.
? HTML 5, JavaScript, C#, .NET framework, Visual Studio, SQL 2008, CSS
? ActionScript 2+
? iOS App Development (phone and tablet)
? Android App Development (phone and tablet)
? PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)
? jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)
? Xamarin Studio
? Understanding Design methodologies and implementation skills
? e-Commerce, Adobe Flash / ActionScript, JQuery and AJAX
Job Functions :
Responsible for building, coordinating and managing mobile applications.
Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (iOS, Android, PhoneGap).
Please apply online or email me directly: (email address)
Best regards,
Bridget