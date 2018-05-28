Project Manager (Parvana)About the Client:
- Their employees work both on-site at clients and at the office.
They believe it’s also important to us to have clearly defined career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for managing the delivery of a portfolio of medium to complex sized software projects, using industry standard development / delivery methodologies.
- Leading and coaching of multi-workstream projects and distributed teams to high performance levels (team size of 10+ individuals).
- Managing and controlling the definition of scope of project requirements and high-level solutions with product and business owners.
- Responsible for managing project requirements into development teams and user acceptance on delivery.
- Managing stakeholders ranging from operational to senior / executive.
- Managing project delivery associated with contracts and agreements (internal and external stakeholders).
- Defining, sourcing and managing necessary project resources.
- Preparing realistic and achievable project plans and strategies across SDLC.
- Effectively control and manage risks, issues and dependencies within a project.
- Establishing, managing and reporting on project budget and finance.
- Use of best practices tools, methods and techniques to drive the delivery process.
Requirements:
- IT related undergrad in B.Com IS or Honours in B.Bus.Sci IS / B.Com IS.
- Preference to candidates that have completed or are studying towards completing project management certifications (PMI / PRINCE2).
- 8+ yearsâ€™ IT project management consulting experience.
- Demonstrates foundational knowledge across Business Analysis / Quality Assurance and the ability to apply them in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).
- Ability to comprehend new and difficult technology issues and translate them for business understanding.
- Enterprise analysis (e.g. business cases).
- Demonstrated skills in project management tools and techniques as defined by PMI / PRINCE2 or similar professional body.
- Proficient in Project Management Principles and execution thereof.
- Exposure to Agile Methods.
- Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (C#.NET, SQL).
- Knowledge of general purpose / specialised applications.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)