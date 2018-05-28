Senior Solutions Architect

6 month contract
– Relevant IT degree or diploma, or a minimum of 8-10 years relevant IT experience
– IT qualification example,CCDP/CCDE/CCIE, does not need to be networking centric
– ITIL understanding
– TOGAF/ZACHMAN advantageous
– Network Architecture and Industry trend advocate.
– Architecting of Solutions
– Infrastructure engineering and design
– Establish and own Architecture Frameworks and standards pertaining to telecommunications
– Building the case for design changes and optimisation
– Strategy formulation
– Create and maintain 3y technical roadmap for telecommunications in alignment with budget and business requirements
– Solutions tailor-made to clients’ expectations, risk and cost appetite, within boundaries of ITISS governance and standards.
– Troubleshooting high-impact system failures
– Understanding and acknowledging the priorities, constraints and strategies of the shared Clients network
– Presenting to senior management
– Identify opportunities to create competitive advantage for the business through innovative and effective application end enablement of technology or process changes.
– Construction of infrastructure and services business cases and benefits calculations
– Technical debt register maintained for all clients.
– Rationalization and standardization of vendors and products.