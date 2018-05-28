Senior Solutions Architect

6 month contract

– Relevant IT degree or diploma, or a minimum of 8-10 years relevant IT experience

– IT qualification example,CCDP/CCDE/CCIE, does not need to be networking centric

– ITIL understanding

– TOGAF/ZACHMAN advantageous

– Network Architecture and Industry trend advocate.

– Architecting of Solutions

– Infrastructure engineering and design

– Establish and own Architecture Frameworks and standards pertaining to telecommunications

– Building the case for design changes and optimisation

– Strategy formulation

– Create and maintain 3y technical roadmap for telecommunications in alignment with budget and business requirements

– Solutions tailor-made to clients’ expectations, risk and cost appetite, within boundaries of ITISS governance and standards.

– Troubleshooting high-impact system failures

– Understanding and acknowledging the priorities, constraints and strategies of the shared Clients network

– Presenting to senior management

– Identify opportunities to create competitive advantage for the business through innovative and effective application end enablement of technology or process changes.

– Construction of infrastructure and services business cases and benefits calculations

– Technical debt register maintained for all clients.

– Rationalization and standardization of vendors and products.

