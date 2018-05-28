Software Engineer

Permanent role based in Cape Town

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Ensure all support calls on ID’s and other Helpdesk(s) related to our business is being addressed as per the appropriate SLA (client wise)

– Lead, or be part of all Software development discussions

– Able to understand and do minor Script Writing (NO development necessary)

– Responsible for scheduling your department’s work, based on the workload (ensure that you communicate delivery dates to all ID’s clients)

– Responsible to ensure that POS and BO maintenance schedules for our clients are being put in place and done as per the schedule which you will share with the appropriate client

– Manage all Development and implementation sign offs with clients allocated to you

– Ensure a professional project plan is made available for all development and implementations. Ensure project deadlines are being met

– Conduct or arrange full testing of Software Development delivered to IDSA before delivering to the clients

– Pro-actively involved with system related inefficiencies and strive with team to streamline processes in making the usage of the system more productive to ID’s clients

– Develop and plan strategies on how to improve quality and also being cost conscious and effective

– Suggest, guide and give direction of your views on our products and immediate surroundings

– Encourage team efforts and ask for help, get involved and participate

– Ensure that communication is smooth and friendly at all times with Clients and co-workers in order to avoid misinterpretations and dissatisfaction

– Evaluate and examine a process or procedure and decide on the best choice to produce an outcome and present the same to other clients and possibly other clients

– Track the progress of all escalated points and ensure ultimate delivery

– Must be able to conduct after hours/weekend support where required

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

3 year IT qualification

2-5 years experience as a Software Engineer

Retail experience

Learn more/Apply for this position