SQL Developer
Main responsibilities
– Searching for a SQL developer with at least 5 years’ experience to lead a small team responsible for developing and supporting integration and reporting solutions for the Company Institutional business.
– Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.
– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.
– Write technical specifications where required.
– Develop integration solutions using SQL and other vendor integration tools (Markit).
– Develop reporting solutions; write SQL stored procedures to manipulate the data supplied by the source system and prepare it for reporting.
– Design and create SSRS report definitions to present the data.
– Assist with the migration of existing Crystal reports onto SSRS reports.
– Optimising SQL queries to improve performance.
– Provide 2nd line support for any production support issues.
– Support existing integration solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
– Testing and deployment of new development.
– Qualifications
– Essential: Analytical degree or diploma (ComSci, BBusSci or Bcom with IS/Actuarial, BSc (Eng, Math) or similar.
– Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.
– Exceptional skills in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying.
– Experience in analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL.
– An understanding of relational database structures.
– Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.
– Skills/Competencies and experience
– Leadership skills.
– Attention to detail and quality.
– Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
– Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
– Strong analytical & mathematical skills.