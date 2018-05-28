UCT business school climbs FT Top 90 rankings

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Graduate School of Business (GSB) has climbed three places up to be ranked 67th among the Top 90 business schools in the annual Financial Times Executive Education Customised Rankings 2018.

The GSB was also ranked in the Top 50 for its international clients, faculty diversity and future use.

Director of executive education at the GSB, Kumeshnee West comments: “The GSB is very pleased to be ranked by the Financial Times. It supports our commitment to delivering world-class executive education to our clients. The GSB scored 67 overall on the list, climbing three places from 70 last year.”

For GSB Business development director, Rayner Canning, the improved ranking is an affirmation of the good work the business school has been doing over the past year.

“It is also fantastic to see our ‘future use’ score having improved as we’re seeing this on our client retention statistics. I think a big contributing factor to our good ranking has been the opening of an office in Sandton, Johannesburg. GSB Johannesburg, places the GSB in the economic heart of the African continent,” Canning explains.

He adds that existing as well as new clients have responded very positively to the new office and it has helped to improve relationships as well as expand customised programmes.

“The fact that we score highly for future use shows us that our clients value the work we do as they say they are likely to use the school again,” says West. “The GSB has positioned itself as a leader in business knowledge on the continent and attracts client and delegates from Africa as well as multinationals operating on the continent who want insight into the complexities and unique cultural, environmental and political conditions of doing business in an emerging market.”

The GSB draws on experts, and prominent faculty and researchers, to deliver customised programmes to organisations that meet their particular objectives and generate positive business outcomes. These range from short interventions to full academic diplomas and qualifications.

West points out that the GSB prides itself on co-creating innovative, impactful programmes that deliver value to participants, organisations and clients. “Africa has many high growth opportunities, but political instability, bureaucratic complexities and cultural differences offer significant challenges.”

The GSB is one of only three triple-crown accredited African business schools with accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the Association of MBAs and European Quality Improvement System. Of more than 13 000 business schools worldwide, only 89 have achieved triple accreditation to date.