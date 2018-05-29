Acer launches new school programme

Acer has introduced a new school programme to select and support schools that have embraced Acer technology to try out and implement new teaching and learning environments.

The Acer Innovative School programme allows teachers to be part of a social network aimed at sharing best practices, learning and getting support from peers, being engaged in #AcerforEducation.

It also provides access to expert views on future education trends and allows teachers to engage with colleagues across countries and be eligible for upcoming Exchange Students programs.

Plus schools are also eligible to receive demo devices for testing and piloting activities.

“Our goal is to continue supporting schools and institutions in their journey by offering a 360-degree ecosystem. In fact, Acer for Education brings together hardware, software, innovative technologies, and best in class service and partnership networks to meet the requirements of the schools of tomorrow,” says Massimiliano Rossi, vice-president of the Acer EMEA product business uit.

The first 15 Acer Innovative schools from 10 different countries have already been selected and invited to join the first Teacher Advisory Council, with more to come in the next months.

To serve the education market at its best, Acer has built an ecosystem that combines an advanced hardware portfolio with software and best-in-class service.

The hardware solutions feature tablets, 2-in-1 devices, notebooks, chromebooks, desktops, monitors and projectors. In particular, the Chromebook Tab 10, Chromebook Spin 11 and TravelMate B118 have been specifically designed for the Education market.

Coding products like the Acer Cloud Professor, as well as Acer Windows Mixed Reality strengthen individual student capabilities and help them learning in new ways.

The software solutions and apps are designed to support always-connected learning environments, such as:

* Acer Classroom Manager, to make classroom management easier;

* Acer Smart Touch, that turns any flat surface into an interactive whiteboard;

* DADA that helps to deploy education Apps on Android tablets;

* Geogebra that brings together geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics and calculus in one easy-to-use package for STEM studies; and

* Texthelp, a literacy and learning solution that helps students to achieve their potential by understanding, reading, writing and communicating with greater ease and confidence.

The 21st century classroom requires more than just a set of devices, and Acer has built an extended ecosystem of partners to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions to the education community. Acer’s close-knit network includes institutional, alliance, channel and professional development partners, all working together with the same goal in mind – to create the best environment to serve the constantly-changing needs of education.

Professional development partners offer schools and teachers high-level professional development trainings to enrich their knowledge and help them to find new teaching methods.

Alliance Partners such as Microsoft, Intel and Google work with Acer to empower students and teachers to create new ways of teaching and learning by jointly supporting pilot projects and PoC.

The European Schoolnet and UCC University College are international institutional partners in creating new learning scenarios, and to field-test products.

A dedicated sales channel coupled with customer service is instrumental in helping teachers, students, schools and educational institutions prevent technical issues from disrupting the learning process.

More than 600 Acer Education Partners act as a link between Acer and the world of schools and universities.