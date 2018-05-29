Analyst Programmer I/Full Stack Front End Developer

Development and Technical quality ownership of the development of the presentation layer of the companies web and mobile commerce applications.

Contract position based in Cape Town.

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Relevant diploma/degree in programming/development

– Minimum 5 years development experience

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in a full stack/front-end engineering role essential

– Hands on/proven skill with REACT essential

– Strong JavaScript skills – ES5/6 skills preferred

– Proven ability to craft semantic HTML5

– Experience in Node.js and NPM highly advantageous

– Experience using Grunt, Gulp, Webpack or other task runner/build tools

– Experience with Redis advantageous (bonus points for experience with Hazelcast)

– Experience in MondgoDB, Firebase, GraphQL or similar

– Experience with DevOps advantageous

– Proven experience to use the best practices and the latest web design trends in user interface design.

– Graphic design ability not necessary, but must be able to work with a graphics package, such as Photoshop or Sketch

– Understanding of web and mobile app development platforms

– Strong analysis and organization skills

– Expertise in cross-platform compatibility and best practices

– Ability to multi-task and the flexibility to work across more than one platform

– Ability to manage ambiguity and remain focused and effective at all times when priorities are changing

– An immense passion for e-commerce and web-based technologies

– Problem solving and analytical skills

– Ability to communicate, both written and verbal

– Personal effectiveness and able to work in a pressurized environment

– Drive quality by adhering to best practice coding standards and documentation

– Plan and be well organised, disciplined, with exceptional attention to detail

– Team player

– Passion for brand and customers

– Lead transformation

– Think strategically and commercially

– JOB SPECIFICATIONS

– Deliver complete presentation & integration layer providing the link between internal design team, external design teams and application development team.

– Support online business units and deliver on requirements for certain creative and coded content requirements on the site

– Deliver online campaigns where these are not feasible within the application template framework

– Communicate effectively with project managers, technical leads, internet strategists, and other internal team members

– Understand the goals and strategy behind each project from conception through completion

– Identify opportunities for process improvement and make constructive suggestions for change

– Ensure that Quality Assurance standards are adhered to

– Ensure that Development Lifecycle procedures are adhered to

– Maintain, Enhance and support existing applications

– Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

