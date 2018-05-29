Business Analyst

An amazing telecoms company is looking to add a well experienced Business Analyst to their team in Cape Town.They are looking for employees who are:

Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people

Short on ego and high on output

Able to work in a team driven environment

Requirements:

Matric

FTI Diploma in Business Analysis

3+ years of experience as Business Analyst or Product Owner

Own car and Driver’s License essential

Familiar with Agile Methodology

Duties and Responsibilities:

Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the contact center industry.

Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team

Analyzing features from the roadmap in depth.

Running collaboration session with your team to determine UI/UX Sessions.

Converting the analysis into stories – must have, nice to have, should have.

Prioritizing and deprioritizing stories

Testing Features

