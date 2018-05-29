Business Analyst

May 29, 2018

An amazing telecoms company is looking to add a well experienced Business Analyst to their team in Cape Town.They are looking for employees who are:

  • Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
  • Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Short on ego and high on output
  • Able to work in a team driven environment

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • FTI Diploma in Business Analysis
  • 3+ years of experience as Business Analyst or Product Owner
  • Own car and Driver’s License essential
  • Familiar with Agile Methodology

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the contact center industry.
  • Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team
  • Analyzing features from the roadmap in depth.
  • Running collaboration session with your team to determine UI/UX Sessions.
  • Converting the analysis into stories – must have, nice to have, should have.
  • Prioritizing and deprioritizing stories
  • Testing Features

So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

