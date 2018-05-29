Business Analyst (Fixed-term Contract)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading health & fitness brand seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst to establish & maintain relationships with stakeholders and create a common understanding of the concept, vision, scope, objectives and business value of technology solution requests. The ideal candidate should possess an Information Systems/Business Systems tertiary qualification, at least 4+ years’ experience as an Analyst and Coordinator & experience working in Agile and Scrum, data gathering techniques and Project Management. Please note this is a Fixed-term Contract. DUTIES: Develop both a wide and in-depth business knowledge.

Establish and maintain relationships with stakeholders, including business owners, product owners, developers, testers and external service providers, throughout the project lifecycle.

Assist business owners and stakeholders to create a common understanding of the concept, vision, scope, objectives and business value of technology solution requests.

Assist business owners with input to a business case.

Facilitate requirement workshops.

Gather, analyse, clarify and understand business requirements, rules and dependencies – ensure that requirements are clear, complete and unambiguous.

Document requirements by preparing a Business Requirements and Rules Specification.

Use graphical analysis and mock-ups where required.

Analyse report on the implications of changes in requirements; make recommendations.

Perform root causes analysis during project implementation/support phases.

Work with the Product Owner to facilitate