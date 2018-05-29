Cell C signs roaming deal with MTN

Cell C today has entered into a multi-billion rand roaming agreement with MTN whereby MTN will provide both 3G and 4G services in areas where Cell C has decided not to self-build, mainly outside of the main metro areas.

“Cell C completed a comprehensive assessment of the wholesale offerings available in the market and, based on MTN’s significant network investment in recent times, we concluded that MTN offered the best solution for our business going forward,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

“This deal will complement Cell C’s network offering and, with the introduction of roaming 4G services, our customers in those areas will benefit significantly,” he adds.

The rollout of the long-term roaming agreement will begin soon.

“The roaming agreement with MTN best meets our needs as a company and we are expecting to complete the implementation in the next few months,” says Dos Santos.

The agreement includes seamless handover for customers. This means that where a customer is on a call that happens to switch from a Cell C tower to a MTN tower, the call will not be dropped.

“Following our in-depth analysis, we know this roaming agreement will bring exceptional value to all parties, particularly to our customers,” says Dos Santos.