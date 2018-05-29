EOH introduces managed security-as-a-service

In today’s digital cloud era, organisations are actively pursuing the agility they need to stay ahead of competitors, leveraging new technologies to drive digital transformation.

However, this is resulting in a new set of challenges, most notably how to ensure the security of increasingly distributed networks and an ever-increasing number of applications and endpoints.

Through its Technology Solutions (TS) division, EOH has introduced a solution to modern security concerns through a managed security-as-a-service suite of offerings.

Mitigating 90% of cyber security threats straight away, EOH TS provides a new approach to cyber security that offers a more strategic, efficient and cost-effective approach to securing a business from end to end.

“Transforming IT from a reactive business division focussed on service delivery to one capable of fuelling business growth rests on the ‘as-a-service’ model. This on-demand approach has changed the way businesses operate, offering solutions that enable proactive innovation, and security should be no different,” says Stuart Trainer, business unit director for information security at EOH’s Technology Solutions division.

“Security should be as responsive as all other mission-critical functions. For many organisations, it has become an extremely complex machine made up of many moving parts, leaving security teams sinking under the volume of all of the boxes they have to tick. Our solution is simple and responsive, integrating vulnerability management into the broader security management framework.”

Delivered by certified security engineers to solve real business security problems and meet regulatory requirements with auditable processes, EOH’s managed Security-as-a-Service offering helps organisations reduce the attack surface to the smallest possible footprint. Enabling a proactive security posture by eliminating vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, this solution reduces the complexity and effort associated with vulnerability management.

Trainer adds that security should not be viewed in isolation, and that EOH has included Backup-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service in its offering. Providing high-speed, verified backup, disaster recovery and data loss avoidance, these services are available for any app, any data, and on any cloud.

“Our certified specialists deliver an end-to-end managed Security-as-a-Service portfolio that moves the complex tasks of information and network security from being a capital expenditure to a manageable monthly expense, while ensuring that all compliance obligations are met. As technology continues to be redefined – and to redefine how businesses operate – security must be an integral part of all facilities and services. Our approach engineers solutions specific to the client environment, tailored to meet their challenges,” he says.

“The unprecedented pace and level of change that businesses are experiencing today has made it more important than ever to architect future-proof solutions. With a managed service, organisations can rest assured that their security is practically tailored to their reality and needs, and is aligned with their long-term vision. This not only ensures the security of their ecosystems, but helps enable digital transformation.”