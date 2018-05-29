Front End Developer

Essential Skills:

– HTML5

– CSS (SCSS, LESS)

– CSS3

– Bootstrap or similar framework

– SASS and/or LESS

– JavaScript (Vanilla JS, jQuery, At least one framework for example Angular, React etc)

– JQuery

– Debugging

– Frontend Performance

– Cross browser compatibility

– UX design

– PHP – (WordPress specific)

– MySQL – (WordPress specific)

– WordPress – (WordPress specific)

Desireable Skills:

– BEM

– Node & NPM

– PHPMyAdmin or alternate database management application

– Vagrant

– Linux

– SSH

– FTP

– Git or alternate VCS

– Agile/SCRUM Methodologies

– Frontend Build Tools

UI/UX Requirements:

– Wireframing & Prototyping:

– UX Research

– Google Analytics

– Web Standards, Patterns & Usability

