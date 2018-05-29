Information Analyst Cape Town Northern Suburbs

esponsibilities
– Development of new reports: Development and deployment of new Business Intelligence reports (Business Objects) and ad hoc reports
– Maintenance of current reports: Maintain and improve current Business Intelligence (Business Objects) reports
– Administration of reports: Oversee structure and administration of reports
– User training: Develop training material and facilitation of training
– User support: Providing internal customer (user) support on an on-going basis
– Ad hoc duties and projects