ENVIRONMENT: An innovative financial services company seeks a skilled Intermediate Test Analyst (Manual) to join its team. Your core role will include working with a range of applications running primarily on the Windows platform as you function as an integral member of an Agile (Scrum) team. Your key focus areas will be defining test approach, design, execution & defect management. The ideal candidate should possess a relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education, training and work experience, have at least 2 years’ manual testing experience within an Agile environment, testing in .Net & SSRS and SQL. An ISTQB Certification, any automation testing and experience in the financial services industry will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Work with the Scrum team members to gather testable requirements based on the product user stories.

Collaborate with Scrum team members and other stakeholders to gain an understanding of the system under test.

Actively participate in the daily Scrum stand-ups and other ceremonies.

Define, document and execute the product test approach and user story acceptance tests.

Proactive logging and management of defects.

Perform test environment management, working with relevant application and infrastructure resources for setup.

Work with the Quality Assurance Architecture to create, maintain and improve quality assurance and testing processes.

Assistance with other aspects of delivery may be required from time-to-time (e.g. release management, support of user acceptance testing, analysis of production issues to adapt the test approach, etc.).