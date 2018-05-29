IT Risk Manager

My client in retail is looking to fill in a position of a Risk Manager

Contract duration: 1 year

Start date: July/ August 2018

The Risk Manager is a senior role with scope and responsibility for promoting a strong risk culture across projects and programmes. He or she will take a lead role in offering specialist advice to influence decisions. He or she will work with project and programme teams to mitigate project risks and to advise on appropriate management against risk frameworks

SKILLS, EXPERIENCE and QUALIFICATIONS

– Must have IT experience

– Must hold a degree e.g. IT/Computer Science etc and Project Management.

– Strong technology and operational risk experience at a management level across large scale programs involving people, process and technology.

– Strong and broad understanding of project risk

– Good level of independent judgement

– Extensive stakeholder management and influencing skills

– Ability to liaise with, and present to senior leadership

